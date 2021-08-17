Hotel Transylvania 4’ Coming to Amazon Prime
The fourth and final Hotel Transylvania film won’t be coming to theaters. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to Amazon thanks to a $100 million deal between Sony Pictures and Amazon. The Delta variant has caused Sony Pictures to make the deal and for the final film that won’t include Adam Sandler and Kevin James. Selena Gomez, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, and the rest of the gang are back though. Which film has been your favorite?