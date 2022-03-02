House Party Turns Almost Deadly
A Colorado house party turned almost deadly when 100-150 kids danced and jumped causing the first floor to collapse. There were kids stuck underneath each other and the floor. Thankfully no one was killed but three sustained injuries, one which was severe. The remaining teens at the party escaped the situation via a still-standing staircase, and the home was totally evacuated after a natural gas line ruptured at the scene. Read more HERE.