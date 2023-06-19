How Beyoncé is Recognizing Juneteenth and Other Resources

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 13: Singer Beyonce performs at the Staples Center on July 13, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beyoncé is celebrating Juneteenth in style.

For her “Renaissance” tour stop in Amsterdam Saturday night, the pop superstar dressed exclusively in outfits created by black designers.

