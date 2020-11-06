      Weather Alert

How do you Respond When Someone Calls Your Baby “Ugly”?

Nov 6, 2020 @ 8:25am
Mother giving birth to a baby. Newborn baby in delivery room. Mom holding her new born child after labor. Female pregnant patient in a modern hospital. Parent and infant first moments of bonding.

Okay, I popped this conversation up on Facebook and it took offf!

I don’t have babies, so I can’t relate but some of you are ready to KILL for your baby.

Pro tip: Be nice to your friends with ugly babies.

If that’s you, no hate from me. Check it out and join in the conversation 👇

 

PARENTS: How would you respond if someone called your baby “ugly”? 👶🤢
– D-Wayne

Posted by Lincoln’s Hit Music 106-3 KFRX on Friday, November 6, 2020

