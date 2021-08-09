How does it take you to apply makeup
Kylie Jenner Reveals It Takes Three And A Half Hours To Apply Her Makeup: “At The End I’m Happy” Kylie Jenner and her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, talked about Jenner’s makeup routine in a new YouTube video. Jenner admitted that it takes three and a half hours for her makeup to be applied, which she also admitted is her fault. The makeup mogul said that she’s always working, which is on her phone, so that makes it longer for Tejada to apply the makeup. Tejada said, “You’re always on your phone and sometimes I’m like: ‘Look up, look up, look down,’ and then she’ll look up”. He revealed that it definitely gets frustrating. How long does it take you to apply your makeup? For all of the makeup artists out there, have you been in this situation with someone? As a makeup artist, what is your least favorite part when doing someone’s makeup?