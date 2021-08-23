How fast can you drink a 2 Liter of pop
Eric “Badlands” Booker is a competitive eater. You may have seen him in action on the 4th of July for the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog eating contests. Eric has set records for throwing back an enormous amount of food and is the Inaugural champion for Nathan’s 1-gallon lemonade chugging contest, 37 seconds to be exact.
So how did Badlands upstage himself? He is now the Guinness Book of World Records holder for chugging a 2 liter of cola. How fast? Check the video.