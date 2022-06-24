How Many Is TOO Many Kids?
Many people want big families, but one mom is taking it to a whole other level. Millionaire Kristina Ozturk says she wants 105 children. She currently has 22 kids but is now faced with an uncertain future as her husband has been arrested for money laundering.
Ozturk shares 22 biological children with her husband, Galip Ozturk, a Turkish businessman. While all the kids are biologically theirs, they were conceived via surrogate. 20 of the children are all the same age; the Ozturks revealed that they spent £138,000 on surrogacy in 2021 to have all the babies in the same year. Since then, the couple has added two more children to the family in their quest to have 105 kids.
