How much Ariana is too much Ariana?

In my opinion, THE LIMIT DOES NOT EXIST!! There is no such thing as TOO MUCH Ariana right now. Honestly. She’s so dang cute. And sharp. And talented, duh.

Above is a trailer for a concert docu-series that’s coming out on YouTube (yay! free!)

Below is a trailer for what will possibly be the MOST EPIC music video ever. DEFINITELY the most epic video SHE’S ever done!!

Plus we get more of her blondy twin backup dancers! I love them!!!! Are you still into all this Ariana coverage?? Lemme know, or honest to God knock me out (real fans will know).

-Lindsey