How Much is Your Hair Cut

Diddy Says He Spends Up to $5,000 for a Haircut Diddy says ‘he back outside’ so he needs his haircut like every 5 minutes so if you are going to get in the way–you gotta pay! He said his personal barber’s starting price is $1,000. He introduced his barber online saying, I share him with the world and he’s one of the best, but it’s like I’m outside, outside, so it’s like I need my hair cut done every five minutes. Diddy said his DAILY haircut price is $5,000. If you gonna pay that price, I can spare him. I love you brother. Don’t take nothing less than $1,000 from me. Know your worth king. What is the most you have ever spent on your hair? Could be cut, color process, weave, braids, etc