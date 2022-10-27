How Petty Are YOU After A Breakup?
An Omaha woman is going viral for something that happened to her in 2019 and once you hear it you may want to drive down there and give her a HIGH FIVE! Lacie Gooch (@laciiiegeesrna) took to Tik Tok to answer that question. Would you do the same?
VIDEO ONE…
@laciiiegeesrna #stitch with @_sadielane and now i have a babe of a bf who treats me like a queen. I should honestly thank my ex cause im the real winner here 😏 #fyp ♬ original sound – Lacie Gooch
VIDEO TWO…
@laciiiegeesrnaPart 2 ✨
