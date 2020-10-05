How to Become The Mayor Of Hell
A resident of Hell, Michigan, is offering the chance to be “Mayor Of Hell” for a day by renting out a specially-outfitted “lair” on Airbnb. John Colone, the self-proclaimed “mayor” of the town, which has no official mayor, said his “Mayor’s Lair” tiny house will be available for three one-night stays that come with his unofficial title for 24 hours:
“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season… And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth!”
The “Mayor’s Lair” includes a queen-sized bed, gothic-style sitting area, fire pit, outdoor movie screen and pumpkins to carve. The property is listed for the nights of Oct. 18, 21 and 24. Each stay costs $31, in honor of Halloween.
I’d take it. Would you?