How Zoom is helping connect family during holiday
Zoom meetings have become the new normal in our lives. Whether it’s work, school or just connecting with friends and family virtual meetings are the current normal. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and social distancing traveling this holiday is most likely a bad idea. So as a token of appreciation the company Zoom is offering Unlimited calls during the holiday to help us all stay in contact with our loved ones.
“COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same. As a token of appreciation to our users during an extraordinary time, we’re removing the 40-minute limit on free Zoom accounts for all meetings globally for several upcoming special occasions. Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short,” the company said.
Users don’t need to do anything to remove the limit — it will be automatically lifted during these designated times.
Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:
- 9 a.m. CT Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 26
- 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 2