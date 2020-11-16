Hulu drops Tekashi 69 Documentary
Tekashi 69 is no stranger to drama, it’s almost like the guy thrives on it. Since his release from prison due to Covid 19 scare, 69 has been one of the most polarizing figures on Youtube and social media. It was only a matter of time before we would see a documentary encapsulating his life. Hulu is that company to bring us “69 The Saga of Danny Hernandez”. Deemed as part investigative documentary and real-life gangster movie. The documentary covers the rise to the popularity of 69 and testifying in the Brooklyn Trey Gangster Bloods trial.