Husband Caught Out With Ex While Wife Is Out Of Town

Apr 1, 2022 @ 6:32am
Happy friends group drinking beer at brewery bar restaurant - Friendship concept with young people enjoying time together and having genuine fun at cool vintage pub - Focus on guy - High iso image

Would you ever be okay with your significant other hanging out with their ex from High School? One wife was sent a video of her husband and toddler out to lunch with his ex from high school, while she was out of town. Is that okay or would you have a problem with it?

@beckhamsplate Am I overreacting, or is this weird? He won’t answer any FaceTimed either. #fiance #couple #caught #highschoolgirlfriend #satire ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

