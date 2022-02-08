      Weather Alert

Husband Got A Harsh Lesson In Pregnancy

Feb 8, 2022 @ 4:59am
One husband must have rolled his eyes one too many times at his pregnant wife because she made him pay for it.  If you are pregnant, this may be something you want your spouse to experience too.  Crystal Portwood, took to Tik Tok to show how she strapped two melons and a watermelon to her husband and then made him lay in the bed.  The hilarious video has gone viral and we are thinking she may be on to something here.  What do you think?

@crystal.portwood7 My husband thought I was being overdramatic when rolling over and trying to get out of bed at 9 months pregnant. I made him eat his words. #Husbandpayback #pregnancy #karma ♬ original sound – Crystal Portwood

