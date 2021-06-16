Husband of Woman Who Had 10 Babies Hasn’t Seen Them Yet

37-year-old Gosiame Sithole, recently went viral for giving birth to a record-breaking 10 children at once — but conflicting reports and a lack of photographic evidence now have many, including the babies’ father, Teboga Tsotetsi, doubting the claim.
“I appreciate the financial support that we have been getting from members of the public, but I also would like to appeal to the public to stop making money deposits into our accounts until members of the community have seen the babies”
He hasn’t seen his wife or received any proof of children since she left home on June 7th — and no photos have surfaced of the babies.
Still, several relatives have come forward to claim that she did indeed recently give birth to 10 children.