Husband Tells Wife To Lose Weight To Save Marriage
A man has been slammed online after telling his wife that she should lose weight to save their marriage.
In a post on Mumsnet on Monday, user Robinred81 shared how her husband had dropped the bombshell. With over 1,000 responses, users have rushed to condemn the man’s behavior.
Robinred81 shared that she had been with her husband for almost six years, and they got married seven months ago. She explained: “On Saturday morning he woke up in a bad mood which is very unlike him so I asked him what was wrong. He just blurted out ‘I think I just love you as a friend.’ This was completely out of the blue as we have been very loved up and there has not even been the slightest hint that there were any issues in our relationship.”