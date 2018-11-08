I hope everyone is getting Ariana’s 90s movie reference…?!!?

Ariana has been TWEETIN’ and SANGIN’ up a storm about her latest bop, “Thank You, Next.” In all of them she is referencing the ICONIC 90s movie First Wives Club starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler (AND some Sarah Jessica Parker supporting role as well!!)

I ADORE this movie and hope the kids have at least heard of it, and are in on the choreographed/costumed/gif joke she’s laying down!

Here’s an example:

I mean the white COATS at the end and dancing into the crowd??! WE. BOW. DOWN. Ariana!

-Lindsey