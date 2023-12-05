I See The Moon & The Moon Sees Me
December 5, 2023 6:54AM CST
A child’s nursery rhyme is turning scary, especially if you believe a GIANT statue is looking back at you! That is what happened to this man, who zoomed in on a the moon and realized he was the one being watched. Days later, a woman went out and did the same thing, do you see it?
ORIGINAL VIDEO…
@incognitogamingtv FACE NEAR THE MOON \ SOMETHING NEAR THE MOON! So my daughter and I decided to go outside to see if it was still there! Not only was it there it was larger and looking down at the moon! You can see some kind of debris was coming off the Moon! This is wild!!! THOUGHTS?!!! #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #moon #face #scary ##new ##december #christmas #viralvideo ♬ original sound – N-COG
SECOND VIDEO…
@auntie_coolette I see the moon and the moon sees me?? Look away, moon! Look away.!!! Ain’t no one got time for that scary face #fyp #tiktok #viralvideo #foryourpage #fypシ゚viral #wow #omg #wtf #moon #face #man #manonthemoon #night #crazy #scary #spooky #horror #horrortok #greenscreen #green #screen #viralvideo #virał #viralditiktok #share #stitch #exposed #truestory #storytime #story #friends #family #real #amazing #facts ♬ original sound – Colette Reynolds
