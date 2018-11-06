Idris Elba is “People” Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

IDRIS ELBA has been named “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2018. How did he feel when they told him he got it? He says, quote, “It was a nice surprise . . . an ego boost for sure.”

Of course he also had to drop in the requisite humility . . . quote, “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling.”

JIMMY FALLON made the announcement last night on the “Tonight Show”, and Idris told him, quote, “My mum is going to be very, very proud.”