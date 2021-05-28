iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021 List of Winners

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were last night and WHOA. This show was one to watch. Check out your winners:
Song of the year: The Weeknd- ‘Blinding Lights’
Female artist of the year: Dua Lipa
Male artist of the year: The Weeknd
Best duo/group of the year: Dan plus Shay
Best collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce- ‘Savage (Remix)’
Best new pop artist: Doja Cat
Best pop album of the year: Taylor Swift- ‘folklore’
Alternative rock album of the year: Machine Gun Kelly- ‘Tickets To My Downfall’
Alternative rock song of the year: twentyone pilots- ‘Level Of Concern’
Alternative rock artist of the year: twenty one pilots
Best new rock/alternative rock artist: Powfu
Rock album of the year: AD/DC- ‘Power Up’
Rock song of the year: Foo Fighters- ‘Shame Shame’
Rock artist of the year: The Pretty Reckless
Country album of the year: Luke Combs- ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’
Country song of the year: Maren Morris- ‘The Bones’
Country artist of the year: Luke Combs
Best new country artist: Gabby Barrett
Dance album of the year: Diplo- ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil’
Dance song of the year: SAINt JHN- ‘Roses’ (Imanbek Remix)
Dance artist of the year: Marshmello
Hip-hop album of the year: Lil Baby- ‘My Turn’
Hip-hop song of the year: Roddy Ricch- ‘The Box’
Hip-hop artist of the year: Roddy Ricch
Best new hip-hop artist: Roddy Ricch
R&B song of the year: Chris Brown and Young Thug- ‘Go Crazy’
R&B artist of the year: H.E.R.
Best new R&B artist: Snoh Aalegra
R&B Album of the year: Jhene Aiko- ‘Chilombo’
Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year: KAROL G and Nicki Minaj- ‘Tusa’
Latin pop/reggaeton album of the year: Bad Bunny- ‘YHLQMDLG’
Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year: J Balvin
Best new Latin artist: Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican song of the year: Christian Nodal- ‘Se Me Olvido’
Regional Mexican album of the year: Christian Nodal- ‘AYAYAY!’
Regional Mexican artist of the year: Christian Nodal
Producer of the year: Max Martin
Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley
Best lyrics (socially voted category): Harry Styles- ‘Adore You’
Best cover song (socially voted category): ‘Adore You’ (Harry Styles)- Lizzo
Best fan army (socially voted category): BTS – #BTSARMY
Best music video (socially voted category): BTS- ‘Dynamite’
Social star award (socially voted category): Olivia Rodrigo
Favourite music video choreography (socially voted category): BTS – Son Sung Deuk
TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”