iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021 List of Winners

May 28, 2021 @ 6:20am

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were last night and WHOA. This show was one to watch. Check out your winners:

Song of the year: The Weeknd- ‘Blinding Lights’

Female artist of the year: Dua Lipa

Male artist of the year: The Weeknd

Best duo/group of the year: Dan plus Shay

Best collaboration: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce- ‘Savage (Remix)’

Best new pop artist: Doja Cat

Best pop album of the year: Taylor Swift- ‘folklore’

Alternative rock album of the year: Machine Gun Kelly- ‘Tickets To My Downfall’

Alternative rock song of the year: twentyone pilots- ‘Level Of Concern’

Alternative rock artist of the year: twenty one pilots

Best new rock/alternative rock artist: Powfu

Rock album of the year: AD/DC- ‘Power Up’

Rock song of the year: Foo Fighters- ‘Shame Shame’

Rock artist of the year: The Pretty Reckless

Country album of the year: Luke Combs- ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get’

Country song of the year: Maren Morris- ‘The Bones’

Country artist of the year: Luke Combs

Best new country artist: Gabby Barrett

Dance album of the year: Diplo- ‘Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil’

Dance song of the year: SAINt JHN- ‘Roses’ (Imanbek Remix)

Dance artist of the year: Marshmello

Hip-hop album of the year: Lil Baby- ‘My Turn’

Hip-hop song of the year: Roddy Ricch- ‘The Box’

Hip-hop artist of the year: Roddy Ricch

Best new hip-hop artist: Roddy Ricch

R&B song of the year: Chris Brown and Young Thug- ‘Go Crazy’

R&B artist of the year: H.E.R.

Best new R&B artist: Snoh Aalegra

R&B Album of the year: Jhene Aiko- ‘Chilombo’

Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year: KAROL G and Nicki Minaj- ‘Tusa’

Latin pop/reggaeton album of the year: Bad Bunny- ‘YHLQMDLG’

Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year: J Balvin

Best new Latin artist: Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican song of the year: Christian Nodal- ‘Se Me Olvido’

Regional Mexican album of the year: Christian Nodal- ‘AYAYAY!’

Regional Mexican artist of the year: Christian Nodal

Producer of the year: Max Martin

Songwriter of the year: Ashley Gorley

Best lyrics (socially voted category): Harry Styles- ‘Adore You’

Best cover song (socially voted category): ‘Adore You’ (Harry Styles)- Lizzo

Best fan army (socially voted category): BTS – #BTSARMY

Best music video (socially voted category): BTS- ‘Dynamite’

Social star award (socially voted category): Olivia Rodrigo

Favourite music video choreography (socially voted category): BTS – Son Sung Deuk

TikTok bop of the year (socially voted category): The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

