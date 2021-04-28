Important Spring Game Details to know
Football field background. Please see my portfolio for other sport related images.
The Cornhuskers are primed for the weekend’s festivities of the Red and White Spring Game. Be sure to join KFRX in the Railyard for the post-game party following the game. Nebraska is also proud to welcome 32,500 fans to Memorial Stadium for the 1 pm spring game start. For Husker fans attending, there are some guidelines to follow pertaining to Tickets & Gate Information, Parking & Transportation Information, Memorial Stadium Health Protocols, Stadium Policies & Amenities, Rosters & Media Coverage.
Click here for important details on Spring Game from 10/11 News.