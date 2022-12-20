Incredible Magic Trick
December 20, 2022 6:00AM CST
Getty Images
Kevin Li was performing his magic at a Christmas party when a gentleman pulled him aside. He told him that he was blind and would not be able to see the magic tricks, which did not sit well with Kevin, so he did a trick one-on-one. Watch the incredible (all-inclusive) video below.
@magickevinli One of my most memorable performances. There’s always a way to experience magic ❤️ Thanks for having me @Google #magician #kevinlimagic #google ♬ original sound – Kevin Li
More about: