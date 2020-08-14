Instagram Takes First Shot at Tik Tok With Selena Gomez
INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Host of WE Day California, actress/singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Selena Gomez attends WE Day California to celebrate young people changing the world at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)
Selena Gomez Gives ‘Fridge and Freezer’ Tour
Being stuck in quarantine means doing literally ANYTHING to kill the boredom…for Selena Gomez, it means giving followers a tour of her refrigerator and freezer.
Lucky for her, Instagram released a feature called “Reels”.
Instagram states: “Reels invites you to create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. You can share reels with your followers on Feed, and, if you have a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore. Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage.”
Selena went on Instagram and shared a reel of her fridge and freezer set up!
Some of the surprising normally things were Gatorade, ice cream, yogurt, orange juice, and a huge bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.
Check out her first Reels below: