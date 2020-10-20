INTERVIEW: 2020 Mayors Arts Awards
Troy Gagner, Program and Partnerships Director of the Lincoln Arts Council joins D-Wayne to talk about the Mayors Arts Awards Happening Virtually TONIGHT.
Watch the show at 7pm CT HERE.
The Lincoln Arts Council (LAC) is proud to present the 2020 Arts Awards, streaming live on Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m.
Inspired by Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the awards and all of LAC’s arts engagement programming will connect to the theme “An Ode to Joy.”
Art and music are pure expressions of joy, especially when times are difficult. Art helps and uplifts like nothing else. For artists, writers, musicians and creators, the creative process is cathartic.
And all of us can find joy in art.
As part of the awards celebration, local artists have created their own joyful works. These creations will be displayed and auctioned off during the livestream to benefit the LAC. You can bid on these joyful works until the event on October 20th HERE.