Is 16 Years Old too Young to Vote?
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag.
San Francisco is considering a proposition, which will appear on the November ballot, that could make it the first major city to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.
Crystal Chan, an 18-year-old who worked to get the measure known as Vote 16 on the ballot, said she believes it could help instill better voting habits:
“I really think that Vote 16 will help youth of color in San Francisco establish the habit of voting at an earlier age, and really provide them with the support and the resources that they need to continue building on that habit as they grow older,”
San Francisco introduced a similar measure in 2016 that failed with 48% of the vote, but advocates believe the latest proposition will be more popular come November.