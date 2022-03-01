Is Apple Creating A Smart Ring?
While this can’t be confirmed, a viral Tweet this week claimed that Apple is making a set of ‘smart wedding rings’ that will help people spy on their spouse.
The rings will be able to detect the wearer’s location and will automatically alert the spouse if the person takes it off.
The Tweet also came with an elaborate render of the ring which seemed to suggest that Apple was, indeed, working on such a product.
The tweet went viral, receiving 1000s of Quote Tweets and more than 1,000 likes.
It is difficult to tell whether it’s fake or a prank , but it gained a lot of traction.