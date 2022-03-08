Is Britney Spears Married?

Britney Spears has fans buzzing after her latest posts on Instagram.
She and her fiancé Sam Asghari spent the week on a tropical vacation where they celebrated Sam’s birthday.
In a post dedicated to him, Britney may have hinted that she and Sam already tied the knot.
Sharing a photo of baby sea turtles, she captioned the post with, “My husband @samasghari sent me this.”
The following day, she posted again and referred to Sam once again as her “husband”
“Such an amazing pic of my husband … He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life !!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him.”
