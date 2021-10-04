Is Britney Spears quitting
After Escaping Conservatorship Sources close to Britney Spears tell TMZ that the singer may never perform again. As her conservatorship comes to an end, Britney seems to enjoy spending time with her fianceé, Sam Asghari, and has no plans on returning to work. Spears said during court testimony that she never wanted to do her 2018 Las Vegas residency, however, she was forced to by her father, Jaime Spears, who has since been removed as a conservator over her estate. A former manager for Britney claims she was ready to retire prior to the Las Vegas residency. Sources say Britney may be done for good. What do you think of Britney possibly never performing again?