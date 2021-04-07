Is Demi Lovato Capitalizing on DMX’s OD
Demi Lovato will be on TMZ Live on Wednesday (April 7th) discussing her documentary “Dancing With the Devil,” and her new album, “Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.” While talking about her own drug overdose, Lovato touched on DMX’s current state and how it scared her because she says, “it could’ve been me.” DMX is currently on life support in a White Plains, New York hospital after suffering a heart attack while overdosing on drugs. Furthermore, Demi shared she is not 100% sober. She said recovery is not a one-size-fits-all and a person shouldn’t be forced to get sober. Demi said she does smoke a little weed and she drinks a little. She calls it, California Sober. I’ve learned that shutting the door on things makes me want to open the door even more. Her manager, Scooter Braun appeared in the doc and said, if I push her to do what I want I push her away. I can’t control her.
Click here for Demi’s YouTube Dancing with the Devil docuseries.