Is One Direction planning a 10 year reunion?!
Let’s take a moment to reflect on how old we feel considering 1D has been around for TEN YEARS?! WHUUUUT?
Yep, their first hit was in 2011 and they formed on the X Factor UK in 2010. Wowza.
Anywho, Liam Payne is teasing that they ARE planning something, to release in July! He says “We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.”
Hope you Directioners have enjoyed this video trip down memory lane 🙂