Is Ryan Seacrest ok? Fans are convinced he had a stroke on TV
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Ryan Seacrest attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS)
Well, I HOPE he’s ok! Ryan Seacrest IS the hardest working man in Hollywood… and his rep says even though he fumbled a bit Sunday night on American Idol and missed Live with Kelly & Ryan the next day… he’s FINE, health wise. He just needs a little break while balancing 4 live shows. Umm, understatement of the year!
Here’s the evidence one viewer has of him having a stroke during the Idol finale…