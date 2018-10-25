Is the Haunting of Hill House really that scary?

Throughout the last few weeks, this new horror television show, The Haunted of Hill House, has been growing in popularity due to reports of people throwing up and not being able to sleep after watching the show. Which seems crazy considering most people who are into scary movies and shows can handle them like a boss. Check out the trailer and see if it’s something you could handle!

