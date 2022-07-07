Is The Item Count A Rule Or Suggestion?
A woman using her smartphone to pay for some groceries at her local supermarket.
Express checkouts are expressly that. They are designed to allow shoppers with a handful of items to pay quickly and keep the lines moving. Despite signs that say “20 Items or Less,” there always seems to be someone who feels that the rules don’t apply to them.
A two-part TikTok video recently exposed one such Walmart shopper, referring to her as a “Karen In The Wild.” She can be seen unloading a heap of items from her cart and stacking them in a precarious-looking mountain at the checkout counter. While it’s impossible to make out anything that the cashier is saying (though it appears to be very little), “Karen” goes on an endless rant of bitter sentiments as waiting shoppers look on.