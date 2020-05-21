Is there anything more charming on the internet than Jennifer Garner?
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer for Once Upon a Farm Jennifer Garner speaks onstage for "Farm? Fresh: Inside Jennifer Garner and John Foraker?s Burgeoning Organic Brand during day 3 of Fast Company Innovation Festival at 92nd Street Y on October 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company)
She’s just adorable. It’s a fact. Probably because I’m a mom… but even if you’re not a mom, how CUTE IS SHE?! Laundry and dancing and wine and cat cuteness.