Is This The Newest Gender Reveal Trend??
August 22, 2022 6:40AM CDT
Caucasian father with a newborn baby beautiful photos of a young adult man holding little son's feet, paternity leave
More about:
You’ve seen all kinds of gender reveals – cars with smoke coming out, baseballs being hit, footballs being kicked and even cakes being thrown BUT what about pole dancers? These women do exactly that, if you are looking for a unique way to reveal YOUR baby’s gender.
@mariap_poledance Gender party #party #genderparty #rek #reki ♬ Move Your Body – Öwnboss & Sevek