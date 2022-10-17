Is This The SCARIEST Movie EVER?

Human skull and paper texture

This new movie is being called the SCARIEST movie EVER made! According to NME magazine “Terrifier 2, is causing people to pass out in movie theaters. The film was released last week. Andrew Liming and his friend were watching the movie at a Seattle theater when his friend passed out. The movie theater called an ambulance. Another moviegoer posted; “Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.”