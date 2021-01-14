      Weather Alert

Is THIS the Ultimate Valentines Day Gift?

Jan 14, 2021 @ 8:12am
Sure, chocolates are nice for Valentine’s Day, but why not take it up a notch.

Wisconsin Cheese is offering heart-shaped boxes of cheese for the upcoming holiday.

The boxes are free, but to score one, you have to be nominated.

You can nominate someone from now until January 31 on the For The Love Of Cheese website.

Shhh, don’t tell your cheese-loving Valentine. It’ll be a great surprise.

