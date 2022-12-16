It’s A Christmas Miracle For This Grandma

Getty Images

There is a growing trend of elderly having to work to make ends meet, but thankfully we have social media and GoFundMe to raise money to help them retire. Rusty Warren went to Walmart and saw Carmen leaning up against the cart with her can inside it and asked why she couldn’t sit; apparently that is against the rules at Walmart. Carmen is 82 years old and working to pay her medical bills, but thanks to Rusty and GoFundMe, she doesn’t have to any longer. Follow the story HERE.

