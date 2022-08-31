It’s an in the park HOME RUN
August 31, 2022 6:41AM CDT
More about:
Take me out to the ball game for some………..Brown Chicken Brown Cow. Another couple was caught doing the deed at a major league baseball game. Last week it was a different couple at the Oakland game. Is this a new bucket list trend? Either way just a friendly reminder there is always a camera on you no matter where you go.
To read more on this story click here.
Two people were seen engaging in an apparent sex act at the Rogers Centre during last night’s Blue Jays game, much to the surprise of anyone near them in the 500s. pic.twitter.com/9viHSXLJ8L
— blogTO (@blogTO) August 30, 2022