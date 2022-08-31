106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

It’s an in the park HOME RUN

August 31, 2022 6:41AM CDT
Take me out to the ball game for some………..Brown Chicken Brown Cow.   Another couple was caught doing the deed at a major league baseball game.   Last week it was a different couple at the Oakland game.  Is this a new bucket list trend?  Either way just a friendly reminder there is always a camera on you no matter where you go.

To read more on this story click here.

