‘It’s Exactly What You Would Expect’: What Critics Are Saying About Adele’s New Song
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Adele performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
Adele has released her latest track “Easy On Me” and here’s what the critics had to say. The Independent’s Alexandra Pollard applauds the “crisp, plaintive and mature comeback.”
Variety’s Chris Willman writes that the new track sees Adele “taking responsibility” for her part in the “downfall of a relationship.”
The Times gave “Easy On Me” a four-star review calling it a “great tune” but that it “won’t change the world.”
Adele told British Vogue the song was written for her son Angelo so he could understand the reason for her divorce from his father, Simon Konecki.