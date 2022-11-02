It’s Not Just A Football Jersey
November 2, 2022 6:26AM CDT
Getty Images
A Tennesse high school has done it again – making us ALL cry over a football jersey. The Spartans football seniors present the teacher, who made the most impact on them, their jersey to say, “thank you”. Teachers are truly the best!!
@warrior_media We did it again…Seniors present their jerseys to teachers who have made an impact on their life ❤️ #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #zyxcba #seniors #seniornight #senioryear #football #highschool #highschoolfootball #tennessee #spartatn #classof2023 #fridaynightlights #teachersoftiktok #graduation2023 #jerseys ♬ Five More Minutes – Scotty McCreery
More about: