J.Lo and A-Rod Posted Their First Pic Together Since Breakup Rumors and They’re All Smiles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721384 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)
Alex Rodriguez posted the first picture of him and Jennifer Lopez together since rumors flew about a breakup.
A-Rod and J. Lo posed together for Goli Nutrition in a sponsored post that announced the couple’s partnership with the company. “IT’S OFFICIAL! We are part of the @goligummy family!!,” he wrote. “Jennifer and I are very excited to announce that we’ve joined forces with Goli Nutrition.”
The selfie is the first post from the couple since a March 12th report that said the couple had broken up, a representative for A-Rod told the New York Post that the report was false.
Jennifer addressed the rumors with TMZ, CNN, and other outlets saying that she and A-Rod were, “working through some things,” and she went to TikTok with a video that showed all the breakup headlines before she came to the screen simply stating, “You’re dumb.”
Rumors were that Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy was at the center of the breakup rumors, however, she has since denied any relationship with Rodriguez.