Jack Harlow has a new KFC Meal
Jack Harlow recently announced his new KFC meal that fans can purchase from participating KFCs. His meal consists of a spicy chicken sandwich, a side of mac n’ cheese, fries, ranch, and lemonade. The meals will be featured starting June 6th. Jack said, “From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer.” He continued, “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal.” He added, “My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.” Which fast food restaurant has the best spicy chicken sandwich?