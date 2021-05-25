Jackass director fires back at Bam
MTV’s Jackass is filming the fourth installment of the movie series, except one member is MIA. Bam Margera one of the original members of Jackass has seen his last days on screen. Allegedly, Bam’s contract for the movie said he would comply with the producer’s request for drug testing and staying sober. Clearly, this has not happened. Margera went on a social media rant Sunday night and called out his “Jackass” co-stars for deserting him and treating him horribly. Then Margera specifically pointed fingers at Jeff Tremaine, the franchise’s director, and Johnny Knoxville. It appears Tremaine isn’t going to ignore Margera’s rant as he’s filed a temporary restraining order against him. There have been months of drama between the “Jackass” co-stars and Margera so this could have been the last straw.