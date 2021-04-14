Jake Paul Accused of Sexual Abuse

A TikTok influencer has accused Jake Paul of sexual abuse.
After staying silent for three years, TikTok star Justine Paradise claims that Paul forced oral sex upon her and has identified the YouTube star turned boxer as a “calculative predator that gets his victims to sign nondisclosure agreements.”
Paradise says the abuse took place at a California mansion two years ago. In a video, Justine did admit to thinking Paul was cute and kissing him, but she didn’t want anything more and thought she made it clear. Jake, through his lawyer, has denied all charges.