Jake Paul KO

Triller Fight Club hosted a huge event over the weekend with stars performing and there was a boxing match. The acts were Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, and Major Lazer. Also making its world debut was rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40. If this wasn’t enough the main event was Youtube and former Disney star Jake Paul in his 3 career boxing match taking on former UFC & Bellator champion Ben Askren. Paul who began his boxing training 3 years ago knocked out Askren in the first round. Askren is best known for his grappling/ wrestling in the mixed martial arts arena.
Jake’s Cafe serving Eggs Benedict 🍳🥊 #jakepaul #fight #boxing pic.twitter.com/tvYAbeUgtG
— Chris Ashley (@chrisashley12m) April 19, 2021
