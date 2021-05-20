      Weather Alert

Jake Paul Lands Huge Deal

May 20, 2021 @ 2:28pm

On the heels of “Got Ya Hat Gate”, Jake Paul lands a huge deal with Showtime Boxing for his next fight.  Showtime has confirmed it has made a deal with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.  A fight announcement is expected soon as the details are currently being finalized.   Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional fighter and looking to solidify his legacy as a prizefighter.  Apart from hosting various Showtime Boxing events, the network is also the home for Bellator MMA, and Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition boxing match against Jake’s brother, Logan Paul.

TAGS
got ya hat jake paul Showtime showtime boxing