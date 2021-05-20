Jake Paul Lands Huge Deal
On the heels of “Got Ya Hat Gate”, Jake Paul lands a huge deal with Showtime Boxing for his next fight. Showtime has confirmed it has made a deal with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. A fight announcement is expected soon as the details are currently being finalized. Jake Paul is 3-0 as a professional fighter and looking to solidify his legacy as a prizefighter. Apart from hosting various Showtime Boxing events, the network is also the home for Bellator MMA, and Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming exhibition boxing match against Jake’s brother, Logan Paul.