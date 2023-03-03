James Cameron Wants Feedback

James Cameron is detailing an experience he had that he claims will help shape the rest of the Avatar franchise. Cameron joined producing partner Jon Landau for an Avatar 2 screening filled with fans last month. The purpose of the event was for the pair to field feedback directly from fans. Cameron explained, “This is something we’ve never done, which is [ask], ‘How do we make the next film even better for the fans?’ Go talk to them, find out what’s on your mind.” Cameron told viewers, “You guys can be totally honest with us, this is not just about telling us stuff we want to hear. It’s about telling us the stuff we need to work on more.” What film franchise would you like to give feedback on?

