Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery is ‘Wiping out generations of Beauty’
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 04: Host Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis is very outspoken and not afraid to express her opinion about any subject.
She recently spoke about plastic surgery and the effects it has had on society.
She said, “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”
Curtis continued, “I’ve had a little lipo. I’ve had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it. It’s such a fraud. And I’m the one perpetuating it.”